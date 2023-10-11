Intercontinental Dhaka, GM Nayar Recognized At South Asian Travel Awards

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Iconic hospitality property InterContinental Dhaka and its General Manager Ashwani Nayar both won accolades in different categories at South Asian Travel Awards 2023 held in Male, the Maldives on October 10.

The hotel won the Silver Awards as the Leading Luxury Hotel/Resort in Bangladesh and Leading Convention Center in Bangladesh respectively.

Furthermore, the hotel's GM Ashwani Nayar won the Gold Award as South Asia's Best General Manager.

South Asian Travel Awards is the most prestigious awards in the region's travel industry. A total of 29 star hotels and resorts from Bangladesh were nominated this year in the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA).

The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) has been recognizing the best of South Asia's hospitality and travel industry since 2016. The prestigious annual event honors stellar organizations and individuals in a wide array of categories.

From a mere 200 nominees in 2016, the Awards now honor 37 categories in 10 segments, and has reputed as one of the most coveted and influential awards to be won in the region's travel industry.

Each year, the awards ceremony and gala dinner is attended by some of the industry's most renowned personalities, which makes the awards a truly star-studded event.

The annual search for South Asia's most outstanding travel organizations spans a month each year from March to April, calling upon the industry professionals to name their preferred travel suppliers in the region who have risen above the competition and surpassed expectations.

