US Ambassador Highlights Jordan-US Free Trade Accord's Economic Role

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 18 (Petra) -- The United States Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert underlined the significance of the Jordan-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in fostering economic convergence between the two nations.Speaking at a dialogue session titled "Coordination between the Public and Private Sectors: Aligning Trade and Policies with Private Sector Priorities," organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan, Lempert noted that the United States remains one of Jordan's largest trading partners.She emphasized continued collaboration with Jordanian government leaders, the private sector, and organizations such as the American Chamber of Commerce to enhance Jordan's economic future. She also praised the robust bilateral trade ties and the enduring 75-year partnership between Jordan and the United States.Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah highlighted the importance of synchronizing government policies with private sector priorities to bolster Jordan's competitiveness. He underscored the government's commitment to fostering this partnership through regulatory frameworks, strategic initiatives, and support tools, including the Industrial Policy (2024-2028), the National Export Strategy (2023-2025), and the Industry Support and Development Fund.Qudah explained the ministry's dual approach, which involves both facilitating trade domestically and internationally and providing a conducive environment for commercial growth while safeguarding consumer rights.Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh emphasized Jordan's strategic alliance with the United States, reaffirming the government's dedication to strengthening trade and investment ties.Shehadeh called for a deeper economic dialogue to attract current and potential investors to contribute to Jordan's economic landscape, as part of a broader vision for modernization and development.In alignment, Minister of Investment Muthanna Gharaibeh noted that strategies targeting greater private-sector participation hinge on attracting American investment. He highlighted Jordan's competitive advantages, including talent, intellectual property protection, supply chain resilience, and emerging technology sectors. These, he said, position Jordan as a reliable partner for global manufacturers.Khawaja Aftab, Regional Director for the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in the Middle East, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, detailed the IFC's role in empowering Jordan's private sector. He pointed to challenges such as unemployment and regional instability but reaffirmed the IFC's commitment to supporting investments in key sectors pivotal to economic transformation.Chairperson of the American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan Samer Judeh emphasized the importance of public-private sector cooperation in advancing Jordan's economic ambitions. Referring to His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for economic modernization, Judeh described it as a guiding framework for driving sustainable growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.The dialogue focused on aligning government policies with private sector priorities to unlock Jordan's full economic potential, improve the investment climate, and deepen trade relations, particularly with the United States.The American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan, established in 1999, is a non-profit organization affiliated with the US Chamber of Commerce. It is also part of the Regional Council of the Federation of American Chambers of Commerce in the Middle East and North Africa.With over 250 members from leading Jordanian and American companies, the Chamber implements programs to strengthen trade and investment partnerships between Jordan, the United States, and the broader region.