PM, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Discusses Economic Partnership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) -- Prime Jafar Hassan met with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Mashhadani on Wednesday to advance economic cooperation between Baghdad and Amman, focusing on energy, technology, and industrial development.During the meeting at the Prime Ministry, Hassan emphasized the strategic importance of parliamentary-level engagement in strengthening bilateral ties.He highlighted specific sectors where both countries hold competitive advantages, including resources, mining, and trade, calling for deeper private sector involvement to implement existing agreements.Mashhadani, who arrived in Jordan for an official visit with a parliamentary delegation, acknowledged King Abdullah II's contributions to regional stability and Iraq's development. He emphasized the need for expanded cooperation in the coming period.The discussions included an assessment of regional developments, with both officials addressing security challenges and stability measures.