King Swears In Tal As President Of Higher Administrative Court
12/18/2024 2:02:28 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, December 18 (Petra) -- Naser Al Tal was sworn in on Wednesday before his majesty
King Abdullah II as president of the Higher Administrative Court.
President of the Judicial Council Mahmoud Ababneh and Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in, held at Basman Palace.
