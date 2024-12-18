Jordan Concludes "Darb Al-Aman/4 National Exercise, Enhancing Crisis Readiness

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) – The National Center for Security and Crisis Management concluded the comprehensive national exercise "Darb al-Aman/4" on Wednesday.The exercise, which took place over four days, involved the participation of over 3,500 individuals from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, security agencies, and institutions from both the public and private sectors. The event was attended by Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, head of the Center.Held in Amman and across several governorates, the exercise focused on evaluating the Kingdom's preparedness for crisis situations through a series of realistic scenarios, designed to test key emergency response plans. These included the National Coordinated Plan for Requesting and Receiving Aid, the National Plan for Dealing with the Risks of King Talal Dam, and the National Plan for Confronting Earthquakes. Each of these plans was tested with a specific focus on enhancing coordination, response times, and the safeguarding of lives and vital infrastructure.In addition to testing responses to traditional hazards like earthquakes, "Darb al-Aman/4" also addressed contemporary challenges such as climate change impacts, including floods and marine pollution.One notable feature of the exercise was the incorporation of local communities, including school evacuation drills, aimed at raising awareness and building crisis management capabilities among students and teachers.Prince Ali highlighted the significance of the exercise, emphasizing that it underscores Jordan's commitment to enhancing its national capabilities and crisis response readiness.He expressed his gratitude to all participants, underscoring the role of institutional cooperation and public engagement in strengthening Jordan's resilience against potential crises.