عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King, Cyprus President Discuss Regional Developments

King, Cyprus President Discuss Regional Developments


12/18/2024 2:02:07 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, December 18 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, in a phone call on Wednesday, discussed the latest regional developments.
His Majesty affirmed Jordan's support for a peaceful Political transition in Syria that preserves its security, stability, and territorial integrity, and protects its citizens and national institutions.
The King reiterated the need to stop the Israeli war on Gaza, bolster the humanitarian response in the Strip, and ensure the success of the ceasefire in Lebanon.
Discussions during the call also covered ways to enhance ties between the two countries across various fields.

MENAFN18122024000117011021ID1109008494


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search