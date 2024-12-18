King, Cyprus President Discuss Regional Developments
Date
12/18/2024 2:02:07 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, December 18 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, in a phone call on Wednesday, discussed the latest regional developments.
His Majesty affirmed Jordan's support for a peaceful Political
transition in Syria that preserves its security, stability, and territorial integrity, and protects its citizens and national institutions.
The King reiterated the need to stop the Israeli war on Gaza, bolster the humanitarian response in the Strip, and ensure the success of the ceasefire in Lebanon.
Discussions during the call also covered ways to enhance ties between the two countries across various fields.
MENAFN18122024000117011021ID1109008494
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.