King, Cyprus President Discuss Regional Developments

Amman, December 18 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, in a phone call on Wednesday, discussed the latest regional developments.His Majesty affirmed Jordan's support for a peaceful transition in Syria that preserves its security, stability, and territorial integrity, and protects its citizens and national institutions.The King reiterated the need to stop the Israeli war on Gaza, bolster the humanitarian response in the Strip, and ensure the success of the ceasefire in Lebanon.Discussions during the call also covered ways to enhance ties between the two countries across various fields.