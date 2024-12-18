Agricultural Research Center, USAID Explore Water Efficiency Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Baqaa, December 18 (Petra) -- The Director General of the National Agricultural Research Center, Khaled Abu Hammour, held discussions with a delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to explore ways of enhancing cooperation in water use efficiency.Abu Hammour highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships through a comprehensive review of existing programs between the center and USAID. These efforts aim to improve water use efficiency and conservation through initiatives such as experimenting with evaporation measurement and the efficiency of agricultural pond covers, refining irrigation scheduling, and building the capacities of researchers, agricultural guides, and lending officers.Rania Zoubi, Deputy Chief of Party of the Water Efficiency and Conservation Activity funded by USAID, commended the center's leadership in agricultural research and technology transfer. She also recognized its commitment to addressing water challenges by advancing efficiency in water usage and supporting sustainable agricultural development.