Government Communication Minister Commemorates Karak Castle Martyrs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) – of Communication and Spokesperson for the Government, Mohammad Momani, emphasized that Jordan continues to honor the martyrs of Karak Castle, who sacrificed their lives in defense of the nation, stating that their sacrifices will remain etched in the memory of all Jordanians."Today, with both sorrow and pride, we remember our valiant martyrs who gave their lives for the homeland, carrying the banner of justice and righteousness. Their sacrifices embodied the essence of heroism and courage, and their names will forever remain engraved in our hearts as symbols of honor and pride," the minister said.He added, "Amid the challenges Jordan faces, the nation will remain resilient against the treacherous hands of terrorism. Time and again, we have proven that our national unity and deeply rooted values of tolerance and cooperation are the fortress that protects us from all attempts to undermine our stability and security."Momani affirmed that Jordan will remain strong and united, continuing its path of growth and development, inspired by the sacrifices of the nation's martyrs, who represent dignity and pride under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah.It is worth noting that the Karak Castle incident was carried out by a terrorist group in 2016, involving gunfire targeting public security personnel and civilians at the castle, resulting in injuries and the martyrdom of several citizens.