FM, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Discuss Ties, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi met Wednesday with Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mahmoud Mashhadani and an accompanying parliamentary delegation.The discussions focused on bolstering the strategic ties between Jordan and Iraq, along with expanding cooperation across various sectors to serve the shared interests of the two nations.Both officials emphasized the importance of maintaining and strengthening historical relations and enhancing joint efforts to advance collaboration in areas of mutual benefit for their peoples.Safadi and Mashhadani also reviewed regional developments, particularly efforts to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza.The talks reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Syrian people in rebuilding their country through a Syrian-led political process that addresses their aspirations, safeguards Syria's unity and sovereignty, and ensures its security and stability.