Arabic Language Day Celebrated With Focus On Cultural Legacy, Future Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 18 (Petra) -- Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal, President of the Arab Thought Forum, the Jordan Language Academy commemorated World Arabic Language Day on Wednesday with a celebration held at its headquarters.In his remarks, the Academy's President, Mohammad Bakhit, stressed the need to focus beyond celebration and address pressing questions regarding the future of the Arabic language for future generations amid advancements in social media, language evolution, and artificial intelligence.He called on official and civil institutions to uphold their responsibility in preserving the proper use of Arabic, highlighting the role of scientists in promoting linguistic innovation and creating scientific terminology in Arabic to support cultural renaissance and progress.Bakhit announced that based on recommendations from arbitration committees overseeing the Academy's competitions, the criteria for its awards would be reevaluated, with plans to introduce new awards to recognize creativity across the Arab world.The celebration featured a scientific symposium on the significance of the Arabic language. Contributors included Secretary-General of the Arab Thought Forum, Sadiq Faqih, and Honorary Professor of English at the University of Jordan, Muhammad Shaheen.Faqih, in his paper titled "The Impact of the Arabic Language on Global Culture and Civilization," emphasized the pivotal role of Arabic in shaping global traditions, social structures, and artistic expressions, noting its profound influence on cultural identity and intellectual growth. He underscored the enduring relevance of the Arabic language as a cornerstone of Arab-Islamic civilization.Meanwhile, Shaheen's presentation, titled "The Heritage of Arabic in Western Thought: Edward Said as a Model," reflected on Edward Said's perspective on Arabic as an eloquent and logical language, embodying an Aristotelian structure. He highlighted Said's comparative studies between Arab-Islamic and Western thought, referencing Ibn Khaldun's Muqaddimah as a cornerstone of such research.