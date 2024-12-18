Resumption Of Flights To Syria Require Full Compliance With Int'l Requirements: CARC
12/18/2024 2:02:32 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, December 18 (Petra) -Resumption of air traffic to Syria requires "full" implementation of international Aviation
requirements to ensure aviation security and safety, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Haitham Misto, said.
In remarks to "Petra" Wednesday, Misto noted requirements for domestic and world aviation differ, adding that CARC is waiting readiness of Damascus Airport to receive international flights to grant the necessary permits for Jordanian airlines
to operate to the Syrian capital.
Misto stated international aviation requirements apply to all airports globally without exception, and include logistical, technical and airspace safety criteria, which target aviation security and safety.
