King Meets Figures From Capital On Occasion Of Silver Jubilee, Says Amman Is Jordan's Beating Heart

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Wednesday expressed pride in meeting with people in Amman, Jordan's beating heart and witness to the nation-building process.During a meeting with a number of local community leaders and figures from Amman at the Royal Hashemite Court, attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty said Amman has a special place in the hearts of all Jordanians, combining history, tradition, and modernity, and is a symbol of peace and love, as well as one of the great capitals in the world.The King said any visitor can attest to Amman's beauty, noting that the capital and all of Jordan's governorates will continue to develop and prosper.His Majesty expressed pride to be among people in Amman after his visits to all governorates on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, adding that the love of Jordan will always unite Jordanians.The King also expressed appreciation of Jordanians in all governorates, adding that for 25 years, developing Jordan, building on achievements, and serving the Jordanian people have been his priorities, and noted that Jordanians have accomplished so much.His Majesty said Jordanians will always be united in working towards Jordan's progress, protecting it from north to south and east to west, and defending the nation's causes.Speaking at the meeting, Amman Governor Yasser Adwan affirmed the pride of all Jordanians in the country's achievements, progress, and prosperity across various fields and sectors over the past 25 years, under the King's leadership.He said Jordan's achievements have placed it among the ranks of advanced countries, and it is growing day by day, at the hands of its people and its established institutions, as they work to preserve and protect its resources and achievements.Adwan praised the King's stance towards the people of Gaza, as well as His Majesty's efforts to work towards regional stability, pointing to the religious and historical role of the Hashemites in defending the nation's causes.Upon arrival at the meeting venue, the King was greeted by a group representing the diversity of Amman's residents.During the meeting, His Majesty bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on individuals and institutions in Amman, in recognition of their contributions in service of Jordan, especially the local community.Heads of authorities and a number of senior officials attended the meeting.