Qatar Photography Centre To Launch Artistic Exhibition At Katara

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)
The Qatar Photography Centre, aliened with the Ministry of Culture, will host a creative exhibition with the topic Beyond Borders: Masai Mara at its location at Katara Cultural Village Foundation, building 18, next Wednesday.
Since this is the first in a series of exhibitions called“beyond borders,” it is expected that the event will feature a selection of artworks from the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. The series' primary goal is to highlight popular photos and stories from areas outside of Qatar and its borders.
A group of Qatari photographers, including Ali Saif Al Din, Jassim Al Buainain, Ahmed Al Fadala, Ali Al Shamsi, Muhammad Al Shaabi, and Abdullah Al-Muezzin, participated in the 48-piece exhibition.
