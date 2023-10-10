EU stops help to Palestine

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the European Union has announced the suspension of all aid and development assistance to Palestine, following the recent attack orchestrated by the militant group Hamas on Israel. European Union Neighborhood and Enlargement Commissioner, Oliver Varhelyi, disclosed that further budget proposals related to aid have also been deferred indefinitely. This decision marks a clear shift in the European Union's stance towards its aid and development policies for Palestine.



Varhelyi conveyed that Brussels will conduct a comprehensive review of its entire approach to aid and development in Palestine, emphasizing that the level of violence and aggression directed towards Israel and its citizens has served as a critical turning point for the European Unionfh. In a series of statements made through the platform X (formerly Twitter), he stressed that a new course of action is imperative and should be implemented promptly.



The backdrop to this development is a surprise attack orchestrated by Hamas, during which militants breached Gaza's border with Israel and temporarily gained control of several settlements following a massive rocket assault. Israeli authorities have provided grim estimates of over 700 casualties and more than 2,200 individuals injured in the wake of this assault. This incident has not only sparked immediate regional tensions but has also prompted significant reevaluation within the European Union concerning its aid distribution policies in the region.



MENAFN10102023000045015687ID1107219616