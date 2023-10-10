Iran Denounces U.S. Politician's Anti-Tehran Accusations, Warns Of“Crushing Response”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 10 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, yesterday warned, any“foolish” move against the country will receive a“crushing response” from Tehran.

He made the remarks at a weekly press conference in the Iranian capital, Tehran, in response to U.S. Senator, Lindsey Graham's anti-Iran accusations and remarks on the social platform X.

In a number of posts on X, Graham accused Iran of“being behind the operation against Israel (by Hamas), and aiding the Palestinian resistance groups in it,” and threatened Iran with“attacks on its oil refineries and infrastructure.”

Kanaani said, those who threaten Iran should be aware of the legal and international consequences and responsibilities of their threats, stressing that, Iran has always acted“strongly, decisively” in defense of its national security and people's rights.

He noted that, as announced by the Palestinian nation and resistance groups, the recent military operation was in response to“frequent moves by Israel in desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque” and daily operation by Israel against the Palestinian people.

Kanaani added that, the arms and financial support from the United States for Israel are proof of“Washington's direct role in supporting Israel and its crimes against the Palestinian people.”

The spokesman reaffirmed Iran's position that it is the Palestinian nation's“legitimate and internationally-recognised” right to resist against“oppressor, aggressor and occupier.”– NNN-IRNA