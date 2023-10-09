Persepolis To Golestan Palace: 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites In Iran

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Iran boasts 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites, from the grandeur of Persepolis to the architectural marvels of Golestan Palace, each preserving a unique facet of the country's rich heritage

This ancient city was the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire and is renowned for its impressive archaeological ruins and historical significance

Known as Naqsh-e Jahan Square, this square is surrounded by buildings, monuments, including the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Imam Mosque, the Ali Qapu Palace, and the Qeysarieh Portal

An ancient Elamite complex, Tchogha Zanbil is one of the few existing ziggurats in the world and is dedicated to the Elamite god Inshushinak

This site includes the ancient fortress city of Bam, which was constructed from mud bricks and dates back to the Achaemenid period

The Mausoleum of Oljaytu is an architectural masterpiece and a significant example of Islamic architecture, particularly the Ilkhanid period

The Bisotun inscription, located on Mount Bisotun, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that features important inscriptions and reliefs, including a depiction of Darius the Great

Located in Tehran, Golestan Palace is a historic royal complex that showcases Persian art and architecture