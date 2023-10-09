Tragic blaze claims 7 Lives, injures over 50 in Mumbai residential building fire

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident, a fire engulfed a seven-storey residential building in Mumbai, India, resulting in the tragic loss of at least seven lives, including two children, and leaving more than 50 individuals injured. The blaze, which began at approximately 3 am, ravaged the Jay Bhavani building located in the Goregaon area of the city.



Authorities swiftly responded to the emergency, deploying eight fire engines, water tankers, and various firefighting equipment in a determined effort to extinguish the inferno. According to reports, the fire initiated in a shop on the ground floor, which housed scrap materials, and was in close proximity to several parked vehicles. This proximity to flammable materials likely contributed to the rapid escalation of the fire.



The brave firefighters battled the blaze for an arduous period exceeding three hours, ultimately managing to bring it under control at approximately 6.45 AM However, the toll on human lives and well-being was already profound. Among the injured, fifteen individuals were admitted to Cooper Hospital, with the conditions of two being critical, while the remaining injured were transported to Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College Hospital for medical attention.



This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that fires can bring, particularly in densely populated urban areas like Mumbai. It underscores the critical importance of fire safety measures, vigilance, and the rapid response of emergency services in such situations. As the affected families mourn their losses and the injured receive medical care, investigations will undoubtedly be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire and to prevent such tragic events in the future.

MENAFN09102023000045015682ID1107213345