Azerbaijani Mps To Attend 69Th Annual Session Of NATO Parliamentary Assembly In Denmark

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, headed by Ziyafat Asgarov, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, will attend the 69th annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) in Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 6th, 2023. The visit was announced by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

The session will include meetings of the Bureau, Political, Democracy and Security, Defense and Security, Economy and Security, and Science and Technology committees. Azerbaijani MPs will comment on the issues discussed at the meetings, which will last until October 10.

The NATO PA Spring Session, hosted by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg from May 19th to 22nd, 2023, will provide an opportunity for all 274 parliament members representing the 31 NATO member nations, along with approximately 100 members from around 25 partner countries and parliamentary bodies, to assess key issues affecting the security of the Euro-Atlantic area. This will be the first Assembly session in which Finland will join as a full member of the NATO PA following its accession to NATO on April 4th.

The 68th annual session of the Assembly, which took place in Madrid, Spain, from November 18th to 22nd, 2020, discussed the Alliance's new strategic concept, the situation in the West Balkans, counterterrorism, cyber threats, challenges posed by climatic changes, and other subjects.

The 69th annual session of the NATO PA will provide an opportunity for the Azerbaijani MPs to assess the outcomes and key decisions taken at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July 2023, and to adopt draft reports in the Assembly's five Committees and a number of resolutions distilling key policy recommendations.