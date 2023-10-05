Azerbaijani Mps To Attend 69Th Annual Session Of NATO Parliamentary Assembly In Denmark

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, headed by Ziyafat
Asgarov, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the NATO
Parliamentary Assembly, will attend the 69th annual session of the
NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) in Copenhagen, Denmark, on
October 6th, 2023. The visit was announced by the Press and Public
Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.
The session will include meetings of the Bureau, Political,
Democracy and Security, Defense and Security, Economy and Security,
and Science and Technology committees. Azerbaijani MPs will comment
on the issues discussed at the meetings, which will last until
October 10.
The NATO PA Spring Session, hosted by the Grand Duchy of
Luxembourg from May 19th to 22nd, 2023, will provide an opportunity
for all 274 parliament members representing the 31 NATO member
nations, along with approximately 100 members from around 25
partner countries and parliamentary bodies, to assess key issues
affecting the security of the Euro-Atlantic area. This will be the
first Assembly session in which Finland will join as a full member
of the NATO PA following its accession to NATO on April 4th.
The 68th annual session of the Assembly, which took place in
Madrid, Spain, from November 18th to 22nd, 2020, discussed the
Alliance's new strategic concept, the situation in the West
Balkans, counterterrorism, cyber threats, challenges posed by
climatic changes, and other subjects.
The 69th annual session of the NATO PA will provide an
opportunity for the Azerbaijani MPs to assess the outcomes and key
decisions taken at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July
2023, and to adopt draft reports in the Assembly's five Committees
and a number of resolutions distilling key policy
recommendations.
MENAFN05102023000195011045ID1107194688
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.