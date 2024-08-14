Drone Debris Damages Two Houses In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fragments of a downed Russian Shahed drone damaged two private houses in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region overnight.

Mykolaiv Region Governor Vitaliy Kim said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, on the night of August 13-14, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed one Shahed-136/131 UAV in the Mykolaiv region.

Drone debris damaged two private houses in the Bashtanka district. No casualties were recorded.