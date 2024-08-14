Drone Debris Damages Two Houses In Mykolaiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fragments of a downed Russian Shahed drone damaged two private houses in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region overnight.
Mykolaiv Region Governor Vitaliy Kim said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, on the night of August 13-14, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed one Shahed-136/131 UAV in the Mykolaiv region.
Drone debris damaged two private houses in the Bashtanka district. No casualties were recorded.
