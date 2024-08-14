Russian Army Launches 510 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day
Date
8/14/2024 2:18:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 510 strikes on eight settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region on Tuesday, August 13.
Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the Russians carried out three airstrikes on Bilohiria.
The invaders also attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne with 323 drones.
The enemy launched nine attacks on Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka using multiple launch rocket systems.
The Russian army carried out 175 artillery strikes on Prymorske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Malynivka and Levadne.
Nine reports were received about damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. People were not hurt, Fedorov said.
