Who Is Hanumankind? Kerala-Based Rapper's Song Tops Global Ranking

Kerala-based whose song 'Big Dawgs' tops global ranking

Hanumankind whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, is conquering hearts with his rap song 'Big Dawgs'.



Sooraj Cherukat, who adopted the stage name 'Hanumankind', was born in Malappuram, Kerala.

In one of his podcast appearances, Sooraj disclosed that his name includes Lord Hanuman, but it has nothing to do with the Hindu god, despite coming from a deeply spiritual family.

Hanumankind grew up in Houston, Texas, and attended Houston Community College in 2012, he returned to India and completed a business course in Coimbatore.

His father worked in the oil industry and traveled to nations such as Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Italy. However, he spent the majority of his boyhood in the United States.

