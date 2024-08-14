عربي


Who Is Hanumankind? Kerala-Based Rapper's Song Tops Global Ranking

Who Is Hanumankind? Kerala-Based Rapper's Song Tops Global Ranking


8/14/2024 1:25:50 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hanumankind's song 'Big Dawgs'
surpassed Kendrick Lamar's single, 'Not Like Us' and according to Spotify's global ranking, and is currently at number one.


Kerala-based rapper whose song 'Big Dawgs' tops global ranking


Hanumankind whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, is conquering hearts with his rap song 'Big Dawgs'.


Hanumankind's song 'Big Dawgs'
surpassed Kendrick Lamar's single, 'Not Like Us' and according to Spotify's global ranking, and is currently at number one.


Sooraj Cherukat, who adopted the stage name 'Hanumankind', was born in Malappuram, Kerala.


In one of his podcast appearances, Sooraj disclosed that his name includes Lord Hanuman, but it has nothing to do with the Hindu god, despite coming from a deeply spiritual family.


Hanumankind grew up in Houston, Texas, and attended Houston Community College in 2012, he returned to India and completed a business course in Coimbatore.


His father worked in the oil industry and traveled to nations such as Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Italy. However, he spent the majority of his boyhood in the United States.

