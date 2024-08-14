'Museum Of Islamic Art A Venue For Fostering Cross-Cultural Understanding'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Museums (QM) in collaboration with the Ara Güler Museum in Turkiye is showcasing a photo 'In the Footsteps of Ara Güler: Exploring the Photographer's Legacy' at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).

The exhibition highlights the work of world-renowned Turkish photographer and photojournalist Ara Güler. Born in Istanbul in 1928, Güler is widely celebrated both nationally and internationally as a master of photojournalism and the art of photography.

Running till November 9, it is co-curated by Sheikha Maryam Al Thani of Qatar Museums and Tuana Pulak, Exhibitions and Project Development Manager at Ara Güler Museum, which is founded by the Doğuş Group.

Sheikha Maryam speaking to The Peninsula highlighted the artistic exchange and partnership between Qatar Museums and Ara Güler Museum.

“The Museum of Islamic Art in Qatar offers an exceptional venue for fostering cross-cultural understanding. Hosting the Ara Güler exhibition here creates a unique opportunity for artistic exchange. The placement of Güler's images overlooking Gallery 12: 'Arts of Turkiye and the Ottoman Provinces' establishes a visual conversation between his contemporary photographs and the historical artefacts. This juxtaposition invites visitors to explore the continuity and evolution of Turkish heritage and its global connections,” Sheikha Maryam said.

Talking about Güler's legacy as a photographer and photojournalist, she said,“Ara Güler's legacy as a photographer is profound and multifaceted. Güler captured the essence of Istanbul and its people through his iconic black-and-white photographs from the 1950s onwards. As a pioneering photojournalist and member of Magnum Photos, he brought Turkish photography to the global stage while documenting cultural icons and everyday life with equal skill.

“His work serves as a visual archive of Istanbul, the changing landscape and Turkish culture, bridging East and West by highlighting the intersection of traditional and modern elements in society. The exhibition at the Museum of Islamic Art in Qatar celebrates this legacy, showcasing his diverse portfolio through sections like 'Istanbul: Eternal Tapestry,' 'Archaeology: Echoes from the Past,' 'Portraits: In Good Company, and 'Film: Hero's End,' encompassing his street photography, archaeological documentation, portraiture, and cinematic work.”

She said that Güler's work is considered important because it offers an intimate and comprehensive visual history of Turkiye and its cultural heritage.

His photographs provide insights into the lives of Istanbul's inhabitants, the historical significance of archaeological sites, and the personal stories of some of the most influential figures of the 20th century.

“Güler's dedication to capturing these moments with authenticity and charm has made his work an invaluable resource for understanding not just Turkiye, but the broader context of cultural history. Exhibiting Güler's magnificent works at MIA gives the art lovers and photographers in Qatar the opportunity to learn and get inspired,” she added.

“This collaboration has allowed us to bring together a diverse range of Güler's works and to create a narrative between his photographs and carefully selected objects from Qatar Museums' General Collection,” she said.

“As co-curator of the exhibition, my role has been to oversee the selection and presentation of Ara Güler's works, while identifying meaningful connections between his photography and Qatar Museums' General Collection. Working closely with the Ara Güler Museum team, we've created an exhibition that not only highlights Güler's legacy but also draws parallels with our own collections.

“This collaborative effort has allowed us to showcase Güler's diverse portfolio while illuminating shared themes and visual dialogues between his work and our museum's existing artefacts, offering a new perspective on his photography.”