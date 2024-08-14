Qarabag FC Secures Playoff Spot With 7-2 Aggregate Win Over Ludogorets
Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC continued their European campaign with
an impressive performance in their latest match,
The team competed in the return leg of the third qualifying
round, facing Ludogorets in an away game.
Despite a 1-2 loss in Baku, Qarabag turned the tables in
Bulgaria. The Aghdam team secured a thrilling 3-2 victory in
regular time and dominated the extra time, netting four more goals.
With a commanding 7-2 win on aggregate, the Azerbaijani champions
confidently advanced to the playoffs.
Qarabag will now prepare to face Dinamo Zagreb in the upcoming
playoff round.
