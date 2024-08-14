Qarabag FC Secures Playoff Spot With 7-2 Aggregate Win Over Ludogorets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC continued their European campaign with an impressive performance in their latest match, Azernews reports.

The team competed in the return leg of the third qualifying round, facing Ludogorets in an away game.

Despite a 1-2 loss in Baku, Qarabag turned the tables in Bulgaria. The Aghdam team secured a thrilling 3-2 victory in regular time and dominated the extra time, netting four more goals. With a commanding 7-2 win on aggregate, the Azerbaijani champions confidently advanced to the playoffs.

Qarabag will now prepare to face Dinamo Zagreb in the upcoming playoff round.