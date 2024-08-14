Laos To Improve Dengue Case Management
8/14/2024 1:15:24 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Aug 14 (IANS) Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune has called on health officials and medical staff across Laos to improve the management of dengue fever cases, aiming to prevent a serious outbreak of the disease.
Medical staff at provincial and district hospitals and health centres need to broaden their knowledge and ensure the provision of effective services to people of all ethnic groups, the Center of Information and Education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Wednesday quoted Kikeo as saying.
Every province, town and village should make sure that all stagnant water is regularly cleared so that mosquito breeding grounds are reduced, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Kikeo.
He also advised improvement of the coordination framework about dengue fever and the sharing of information promptly, adding that various preventive measures should be thoroughly carried out and explained in detail so that the public and local government agencies will be able to follow through effectively.
Changes in agricultural practices due to variations in temperature and rainfall can affect the transmission of vector-borne diseases. Better reporting systems are needed to monitor and predict trends, as well as to support surveillance and capture the true burden of the disease.
