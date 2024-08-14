Skillet Pastas Are Easy And Adaptable. This Summery Orzo Shows Why.

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Washington Post

First, let me address the elephant in the room. Yes, I do have a thing for skillet pastas. In fact, this is the second week in a row that I'm featuring one in this space. And no, I'm not mad about it.

Some may call these and other one-pan meals "lazy” or believe they don't qualify as "real cooking” for whatever reason. I contend that they are merely efficient - this recipe column is called Dinner in Minutes, after all - and that the amount of cookware you use to prepare a meal has no relation to your skills in the kitchen. I could argue that the ability to streamline is in fact a positive indicator of one's culinary acumen, but I digress.

Back to skillet pastas: They are extremely flexible and convenient, meaning you can add whatever ingredients you wish - including proteins, vegetables, cheeses and seasonings - to create a recipe of your own.

Chicken, spinach, goat cheese and raisins? Been there, done that. Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger has a version with salmon, peas, dill and feta with a splash of lemon juice for brightness. In the fall, I could see one with butternut squash, hot Italian sausage, parmesan and an extra pinch of crushed red pepper flakes for good measure being comforting and delicious. (I'll have to remember this idea in a couple of months.) This version features corn, tomatoes, feta cheese and olives for a celebration of summer produce and briny flavours.

I'm of the belief that skillet pastas work best with small shapes, such as orzo, partly due to the fact that they can more easily fit into the pan and you don't have to worry about strands of spaghetti or bucatini poking out the side. But their diminutive size means you can also add more flavour to them before any liquid is added. Toasting is a favourite little trick of mine when it comes to these types of skillet meals and soups and stews because it adds an underlying whisper of nuttiness to the finished dish.

Toasting dried orzo and corn in a skillet. (Photo by Rey Lopez for The Washington Post; food styling by Carolyn Robb for The Washington Post)

The kernels from a couple ears of corn are added at the same time as the orzo to soften them up a bit (though you can certainly add uncooked corn at the end if you prefer to keep the kernels' crunch). Once the pasta is nutty and fragrant, in goes your choice of stock or broth (or water, though the finished dish will be slightly less flavourful), along with sliced olives to let their salty punch permeate throughout the pan. Lastly, fold in fresh cherry or grape tomatoes, chopped parsley, and crumbles of feta cheese, preferably one made from sheep's milk so it's creamy and rich.

With sweet kernels of corn, tart tomatoes, briny olives and creamy, salty cheese, this pasta dish packs a lot of flavour in a relatively simple recipe.

Another benefit of this skillet meal is that it tastes great warm or at room temperature, which I know from personal experience, sitting on the couch with the leftovers that I enjoyed during a recent Sunday afternoon television binge. It's essentially a glorified pasta salad, which, to be honest, is exactly what I want to eat this time of year.



Skillet Orzo With Corn, Tomatoes and Feta

4 servings (makes about 6 cups)

Total time: 30 mins

This summery skillet pasta features orzo, corn, tomatoes, feta and olives. Any type of feta cheese will do, but one made from sheep's milk is delightfully creamy and rich. This recipe is great warm or at room temperature, and enjoyable on its own as a main or as a side with a grilled or sauteed protein.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup (8 ounces) dried Orzo pasta

Kernels from 2 ears of corn (about 2 cups)

1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

3 cups no-salt-added or low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock or broth

1/2 cup pimento-stuffed green olives, sliced

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes (10 ounces), halved

3 1/2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 2/3 cup), preferably sheep's milk

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Steps

In a large (12-inch) nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the Orzo, corn, salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the Orzo is toasted and nutty, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the broth or stock and olives, bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring once or twice and adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a gentle simmer, until the Orzo is al dente and most of the liquid is absorbed, about 13 minutes. Remove from the heat. Add the tomatoes, feta and parsley, and toss to combine. Taste, and season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Substitutions: Orzo >> another small pasta, such as ditalini or anelletti. Fresh corn >> canned or frozen corn. Pimento-stuffed green olives >> another type of olive. Cherry or grape tomatoes >> diced beefsteak, roma or other tomatoes. Want protein? >> Add cooked diced chicken or shrimp, or white or garbanzo beans. Parsley >> basil.

Nutrition per serving (1 1/2 cups): 462 calories, 60g carbohydrates, 22mg cholesterol, 18g fat, 5g fiber, 17g protein, 5g saturated fat, 876mg sodium, 7g sugar

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.