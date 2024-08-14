Government Services Centers Provide 56,549 Services In July: CGB

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: The services centers provided 56,549 services with 98.6 percent customers' satisfaction in July, said Civil Services and Government Development Bureau (CGB).

The of Foreign Affairs provided 24,256 services with 98.54 percent customers' satisfaction through government services centers last month, followed by the Ministry of Labour with 11,023 services and 99.19 percent customers' satisfaction.

The Ministry of Justice provided 10,677 services with 98.18 percent of customers' satisfaction. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry provided 5,149 services with 98.64 percent of customers' satisfaction in July. The Ministry of Social Development and Family provided 1,292 services with 92.67 percent customers' satisfaction. The Ministry of Municipality provided 643 services with 92.22 percent customers' satisfaction. Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) provided 1,137 services through government services centres with 99.35 percent customer's satisfaction last month.

Supreme Judicial Council provided 290 services with 97.22 percent customers' satisfaction. General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority provided 217 services with 98.40 percent customers' satisfaction.

Sharing the figures on X platform, CGB said:“As part of our mission to update and develop government services, we follow up on all services provided at the government service centers affiliated with the Bureau.”“We care about the opinions of customers and their evaluation about their experience with service providers. You can now evaluate your experience with the service centers after completing the service,” the bureau added.

The highest number of services-27,056-were provided at Al Hilal Government Services Center with 98.91 percent customers' satisfaction, followed by Al Rayyan Services Center with 16,630 services and 97.62 percent customers' satisfaction. Al Wakra Services Center provided 5,357 services with 98.68 percent customers' satisfaction.

The Pearl Services Center provided 4,785 services with 99.28 percent customers' satisfaction.

Al Khor and Al Daayen Services Centers provided 1,491 and 1,114 services with 97.74 and 95.28 percent customers' satisfaction respectively. Al Shamal Services Center provided 115 services with 96.4 percent customers' satisfaction.

Civil Services and Government Development Bureau congratulated the distinguished employees who have achieved remarkable accomplishments in government service centers according to the statistics of July 2024.“Excellence in serving citizens and residents will remain our main pillar,” said the bureau.

Customers are encouraged to share their experiences with employees for the services by filling out the questionnaires that are sent to them after completing transactions.

The bureau aims to achieve the highest levels of organisational and administrative development and modernisation, to raise the level of civil human resources in government bodies and upgrade them to ensure that their efficiency and effectiveness are increased and optimised.