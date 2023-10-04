Egyptian Food Festival At Intercontinental Dhaka Till October 10

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Get ready to taste, savor and celebrate the flavors of Egypt like never before at InterContinental Dhaka as the five-star hotel, in association with City Bank, EgyptAir and Halda Valley, is hosting an exclusive Egyptian Food Festival on October 5-10, 2023.

A press conference was organized on October 4 at InterContinental Dhaka to announce the food festival.

Md Atiqur Rahaman, Managing Director of Bangladesh Services Ltd; Mostafa Magdy Hussain Elkady, District Manager, Bangladesh of EgyptAir and Ashwani Nayar, General Manager of InterContinental Dhaka, among others, were present on the occasion.

To promote the rich cuisine and culture of Egypt, the food festival will feature Egyptian delicacies by guest chefs and live performances by Egyptian artists at InterContinental Dhaka's signature all-day-dining restaurant Elements Global Dining, said Ashwani Nayar, General Manager of InterContinental Dhaka, in his speech.





Three celebrity chefs flown from Egypt to enthrall the guests visiting the food festival at InterContinental Dhaka's Element restaurant on October 5-10-Photo: Monitor

During the food festival, Egyptian Guest Chefs Mohamed, Khaled and Ehab will be presenting authentic Egyptian dishes for the diners.

“With the direct flight services running between Egypt and Bangladesh, this festival is an opportunity to bring the rich cuisine of Egypt to Bangladesh. After enjoying the delicious authentic Egyptian delicacies, I wish to see the food enthusiasts visiting Egypt in the coming days,” commented Magdy Hussain Elkady, District Manager, Bangladesh of EgyptAir while addressing the media.

“By bringing delectable Egyptian cuisine in the country, this food festival will add a new dimension to the gastronomic scenario of Dhaka and open a new horizon of food diplomacy and tourism between Bangladesh and the home of pyramids,” added Atiqur Rahman, Managing Director, BSL.



At the festival, food aficionados can enjoy popular Egyptian dishes such as Koshari, Hamam Mahshi, Fattah, Sayadeya, Kawara, Moussaka, Kofta, Tagine and also mouth-watering desserts such as Konafa, Om Ali and Mahalabia all prepared by the guest chefs and the culinary team at InterContinental Dhaka.

A cultural troupe of highly talented Egyptian performers will also be mesmerizing the guests with Egyptian cultural dances and music every night at Elements.

The food festival will offer buffet dinner at BDT 7500 net per person and diners attending the food festival will be able to avail exclusive Buy One Get Two offers on City Bank's AMEX Platinum cards. Guests will also be able to avail BOGO offers from City Bank and from other bank partners.

