Faith Soars High At Hazratbal Shrine

As the holy relic was displayed to the people, emotional scenes were witnessed with people crying and seeking mercy from Almighty Allah. A significant number of devotees had come all the way from Banihal in the south and Kupwara in north.

“This shrine is the highest seat of spirituality in the entire J&K. We feel solace here and undoubtedly, our prayers get answered. It is our love for our beloved prophet (saw) that brought us here,” said Imtiyaz Ahmed, who along with 11 other family members had come to Hazratbal shrine all the way from Banihal, Jammu.



The faces of devotees were aglow with faith. Zahid Khan, a pilgrim from Kupwara district said that he travelled for miles, and the journey was tough with traffic delays at many places, but his heart was filled with determination. When I finally saw the holy relic, I felt a connection that words cannot describe. It's a moment I'll cherish for the rest of my life,” he said.

Gulazar Ahmed, another devotee from Banihal said:“I travelled, almost 100 kilometres to Srinagar's Hazratbal, to see the holy relic of the Prophet. As I first saw the relic, my heart melted, and tears started flowing from my eyes, and I felt all my problems and tensions just vanished. I thought like time had stopped, and amid spiritual cries, the atmosphere was rocking.”

One could see the unshakable faith in the elderly Mukhtar Ahmed of Kupwara district.“As we stood amidst the multitude, our souls alight with fervent devotion, the unveiling of the holy relic became a beacon of spiritual ecstasy. I came here with my family last night, and I travelled from Kupwara to witness the holy relic. After this, I will go to Makhdoom Sahib shrine and then back home,” said Mukhar, 62.

Like men, women too were emotionally charged.“When I saw the holy relic of the Prophet (SAW), it was a moment when the distance of my journey dissolved, and it became part of a timeless narrative, where faith knew no bounds, and the heart found its eternal home in the presence of the sacred. All my fatigue just vanished as I saw the holy relic, and I feel that my journey has finally been successful,” said Zoona Begum from Baramulla. (With inputs from KNO)

