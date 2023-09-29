Five Gov't Soldiers Killed In Clash With Al-Qaeda Militants In S. Yemen

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADEN, Sept 29 (NNN-SABA) – At least five soldiers of Yemen's government forces were killed and several others injured, in an intense clash with al-Qaeda militants in the country's turbulent southern province of Abyan yesterday, a military official said.

The soldiers were killed in hours-long battle with the al-Qaeda militants, after the government forces carried out a carefully planned operation to eliminate the al-Qaeda's presence in the valley of Rafadh, the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Despite the casualties, the source said, government forces succeeded in seizing control of several key locations from the al-Qaeda in the rugged area, after the military operation.

Although the casualties of al-Qaeda militants cannot be verified, the source said a number of bodies were found in the valley after the clash.

Several al-Qaeda militants managed to escape from the offensive, leaving their weaponry and munitions behind, according to the official.

Saudi-backed government forces frequently clash with al-Qaeda militants, who try to take advantage of Yemen's civil war to strengthen their foothold.– NNN-SABA



