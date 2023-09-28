Filmmaker Vruir Tadevosian Bravely Travels To War Zone In Armenia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Filmmaker Vruir Tadevosian

Los Angeles TV Host Vruir Tadevosian travels to the latest War Zone in Armenia to Report on the War and Help Others

- Vruir Tadevosian MALIBU , CALIFORNIA , USA , September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Just two weeks ago on September 14, a screening of the film "The Tales of the Blue Sky" by filmmaker and Horizon Armenian TV Host Vruir Tadevosian, drew a large crowd at the historic El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, California. The film has received widespread acclaim. Attendees for the screening included dignitaries, state officials, the Mayor of Glendale, international law professors, and major media including Fox News among more. The film was concluded by a lecture by Vruir Tadevosian and other human rights experts on the region, discussing their concern of how war could break out again at any moment.Monday this week, that fear and prediction became a reality, as the Islamic led Azerbaijan invaded the predominantly Christian land of Nagorno-Karabakh, now under dispute by the two political rivals. LA Times stated on September 25, "Ethnic Armenians are fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh over the border to Armenia, as Azerbaijan asserts full control over the enclave Armenians call Artsakh."Just prior to this event, Armenians in the enclave of Artsakh have, according to Mr. Tadevosian, "remained cut off from the world, with 270 children not able to return to their homes due to a blockade of the only road in and out of the area by Azerbaijan." "The Tales of the Blue Sky" documentary shows the continuing struggles and the stories of the children traumatized by the once recent 44-day war, and now current war, over Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding territories.The filmmaker: Vruir Tadevosian, a Southern California broadcaster, flew immediately to be with his family and cover the events after news of the conflict. "Blue skies, which are synonymous with peace, have become a thing of yearning for young children living in the borderline villages of Artsakh," Tadevosian states. "My film tells the stories of the children who never had a choice and were forced to witness war, loss, injuries and chaos. Sadly, that is all now escalating."Tadevosian lived through the first war in the region in the 1990s when Armenia and Artsakh voted to separate from the crumbling Soviet Union. "Having lived the first five years of my life in underground bomb shelters, I felt a calling to bring to light the horrific tragedies that children experience in silence," the filmmaker says.When Azerbaijani activists reportedly blocked the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to the Republic of Armenia recently, tensions increased. Azerbaijan also allegedly cut off gas to Artsakh as part of its aggressive campaign to retake centuries-old Armenian territories it claims as its own. Now an explosion at a gas facility there has reportedly occurred this week, and according to the AP, injured at least 200 persons. The cause of it currently remains unknown.Vruir Tadevosian states solemnly, "I, too, endured the loss of my childhood due to a prolonged war. Today, I am dedicated to a singular mission, which is extending assistance to those who, three decades later, continue to grapple with the same struggles and losses I faced. My aim is to offer support to those enduring the aftermath of conflict, hoping to alleviate the hardship they experience, and contribute to a world that has seen enough suffering.""The Tales of the Blue Sky" documentary itself, takes viewers into the world of children ripped apart and traumatized by war. The powerful documentary addresses the challenge children face during wartime, and the film uniquely shares their stories of survival and triumph. The packed audience for the screening of the film earlier this month saw many in the audience in tears at the tragic stories from the children, as well as laughing at some of their natural comedy. Ultimately, the documentary talks about the horrifying tragedy that children go through in war zones around the world.Filmmaker Vruir Tadevosian is available for interviews about his film "The Tales of the Blue Sky," the current war in Armenia, and the humanitarian crisis there, with rare footage shot by him in Armenia available for broadcast.Vruir Tadevosian; Official Facebook:Vruir Tadevosian; Official Instagram:Vruir Tadevosian; Official IMDB page:

