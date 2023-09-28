Bengaluru Hit By Massive Traffic Jam Ahead Of Long Weekend; Check Out Photos, Videos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, which is known as the city's "tech corridor," saw a significant traffic jam on Wednesday evening. As a result, individuals reported that they could only go one km in two hours. Worse, some X users said that their children arrived home from school around 8 pm. The situation grew so out of control that police advised IT firms to postpone terminating staff.

It was described as a "unforgettable experience for the citizens" by commuters and locals who uploaded pictures of the congested roadways on social media.

The Joint Commissioner Traffic Police Bengaluru said in a statement that there was unprecedented traffic on Wednesday evening on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and surrounding areas.

On September 27, traffic was twice as heavy as normal; by 7:30 p.m., there were 3.59 lakh cars on the road. Contrast this with the normal Wednesday vehicle figure of 1.5–2 lakh automobiles. The increase was a direct result of the bandh in Bengaluru on September 26, as many workers travelled to and from their workplaces at once on September 27.

A large number of citizens are departing the city because of an impending long weekend. A Karnataka bandh announced by pro-Kannada organisations is scheduled for September 29, followed by Saturday and Sunday, after the holiday for Eid e Milad on September 28. Monday, October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti.

The heavy rains resulted in the formation of numerous potholes, disrupting the flow of traffic.