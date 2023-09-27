Azerbaijani Ambassador To Mexico Makes Presentation Over Azerbaijan To Students

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov visited the
Matamoros Institute of Technology, which is the most advanced and
prestigious engineering educational institution located in the city
of Matamoros, Azernews reports, citing the press
service of the Embassy.
Within the framework of the visit, the meeting was held with the
participation of Elva Vigil Hernandez, member of the
Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Group, and Mara Grassiel Acosta
Gonzalez, Rector of the said institution, and a broad presentation
of Azerbaijan was made.
In the presentation, Ambassador Talibov gave detailed
information to the participants of the event about the rich history
and culture of Azerbaijan and the successful path of development in
a short period of time despite the difficulties it has faced.
The diplomat also spoke about the life and activity of the
National Leader Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary is
celebrated this year, his exceptional role in the establishment of
the Azerbaijani state, as well as energy and transport projects of
world scale implemented in the region based on the vision and ideas
of the National Leader.
The event also discussed Armenian aggression, the 44-day war and
its consequences, new realities in the region, the ongoing peace
process, the oil and gas strategy of Azerbaijan, indicators of
economic development, art, national cuisine, and traditions of
multiculturalism.
Detailed information was provided on the extensive restoration
and reconstruction work currently underway in Azerbaijan, as well
as the safe and dignified return of IDPs. It was also filled in on
the local anti-terrorist activities and their results, as well as
the reintegration of the Armenian inhabitants of Garabagh carried
out by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan recently in
the Garabagh economic region.
In addition, the bilateral relations between Mexico and
Azerbaijan, recent reciprocal visits, the expansion of cooperation
opportunities between the two countries in culture, tourism, and
other fields, as well as educational opportunities, experiences,
and scholarship programs available in Azerbaijan for foreign
students were also mentioned.
