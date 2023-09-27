Five Districts Affected By Russian Attacks In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 27, 2023, Russian invaders attacked five districts in the Kharkiv region.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, such districts as Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izium came under enemy fire.

Following Russia's shelling of the Chuhuiv district's Vovchansk, a man, 65, was taken to hospital in critical condition. A detached house and household buildings were damaged in the town. A forest fire broke out.

In the Chuhuiv district's Vilcha and Lyman, Russian attacks caused damage to detached houses and household buildings. In Synelnykove, two detached houses, household buildings and a civilian car were hit.

In the Izium district's Borova, a forest fire broke out. In Pidlyman, winter wheat plantations were damaged.

Following Russia's shelling of Kupiansk, a fire broke out in the open area. Infrastructure was damaged.

Additionally, Russians attacked the Bohodukhiv district's Odnorobivka, Lemishchyne and Udy; the Kharkiv district's Vesele; and other settlements.

Over the past day, the explosives experts of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service have inspected more than 3.8 hectares and neutralized 142 dangerous objects in the Kharkiv region.