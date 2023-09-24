Envoy Moragoda Inspects Pilgrims' Rest House Renovation In New Delhi

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia)
New Delhi, September 24: Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda inspected the progress of the ongoing renovation work at the Sri Lanka Buddhist Pilgrims Rest (SLBPR) in New Delhi.
The Pilgrims' Rest which is located very close to the New Delhi main Railway Station functions under the High Commission of Sri Lanka in India. With a view to offering a better service to a large number of Sri Lankan and foreign pilgrims visiting India to pay homage to sacred Buddhist sites, the High Commission initiated the much-needed renovation work to the existing SLBPR infrastructure facilitiesin June this year.
High Commissioner Moragoda, during the inspection tour met with the technical officials and the team involved in the renovation work and extended his appreciation for their hard work and dedication..
ADVERTISEMENT
The High Commissioner was accompanied by the senior officials of the High Commission on this inspection tour.
END
MENAFN24092023000191011043ID1107130095
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.