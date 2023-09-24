Envoy Moragoda Inspects Pilgrims' Rest House Renovation In New Delhi

The Pilgrims' Rest which is located very close to the New Delhi main Railway Station functions under the High Commission of Sri Lanka in India. With a view to offering a better service to a large number of Sri Lankan and foreign pilgrims visiting India to pay homage to sacred Buddhist sites, the High Commission initiated the much-needed renovation work to the existing SLBPR infrastructure facilitiesin June this year.

High Commissioner Moragoda, during the inspection tour met with the technical officials and the team involved in the renovation work and extended his appreciation for their hard work and dedication..

The High Commissioner was accompanied by the senior officials of the High Commission on this inspection tour.

