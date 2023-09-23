Iraqi Justice Minister To Oversee Human Rights Commission

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By Dana Taib Menmy for The New Arab . Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News .
Strong criticism follows appointment of Iraqi minister of justice to oversee human rights commission
In a profoundly ironic move, the Iraqi government's recent decision to assign the role of overseeing Iraq's High Commission of Human Rights (IHCHR) to its own justice minister, Khaled Shwani [Khalid Shawani] (pictured), is perceived as an attempt by the government to censor it.
