Kazakhstan's Freedom Finance Bank Keen To Open Subsidiary Bank Or Branch In Tajikistan

The matters related to banking cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan were discussed in Dushanbe during a meeting between Hokim Kholiqzoda, Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan, and a delegation from Freedom Finance Bank.

Zhumagulov noted that the Kazakh bank plans to further expand its range of activities in the field of providing financial and digital services.

In turn, Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan mentioned that the country's banking legislation has created favorable conditions for the establishment of foreign banks, their branches, and representations.

He said that the National Bank welcomes the initiative of Freedom Finance Bank to open a subsidiary bank or branch in Tajikistan, which contributes to attracting Kazakhstan's capital into Tajikistan's economy.

During the meeting, a presentation was also given on the activities of "Freedom Holding Corporation," which offers a wide range of digital banking products, including digital mortgages, digital vehicle purchase loans, payroll processing, commercial loans, savings, and internet banking services in Kazakhstan and other countries.