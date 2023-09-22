Kazakhstan's Freedom Finance Bank Keen To Open Subsidiary Bank Or Branch In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 22. Kazakhstan's Freedom Finance Bank is interested in opening a
subsidiary bank or branch in Tajikistan, Aidos Zhumagulov, Advisor
to the Board of Directors of the Kazakh bank said, Trend reports.
The matters related to banking cooperation between Tajikistan
and Kazakhstan were discussed in Dushanbe during a meeting between
Hokim Kholiqzoda, Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan, and
a delegation from Freedom Finance Bank.
Zhumagulov noted that the Kazakh bank plans to further expand
its range of activities in the field of providing financial and
digital services.
In turn, Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan mentioned
that the country's banking legislation has created favorable
conditions for the establishment of foreign banks, their branches,
and representations.
He said that the National Bank welcomes the initiative of
Freedom Finance Bank to open a subsidiary bank or branch in
Tajikistan, which contributes to attracting Kazakhstan's capital
into Tajikistan's economy.
During the meeting, a presentation was also given on the
activities of "Freedom Holding Corporation," which offers a wide
range of digital banking products, including digital mortgages,
digital vehicle purchase loans, payroll processing, commercial
loans, savings, and internet banking services in Kazakhstan and
other countries.
