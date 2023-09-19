Warren Kash Warren LLP Announces New Name, New Managing Partner

The firm's partnership also includes Jen Kash, former managing partner of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in San Francisco. Jen joined Warren Kash Warren as a partner in 2020, adding her more than twenty years of practice and notable trial experience to the growing litigation practice. “There's no place I'd rather be practicing, and no people I'd rather practice with,” Kash said.

“The firm is ready for Erika's vision to become reality,” said former managing partner Matt Warren. “These changes are overdue, and I am looking forward to working with Jen and Erika for many years.”

Founded in 2014, Warren Kash Warren approaches its tenth anniversary with a record of success for plaintiffs and defendants, and is notably undefeated at trial. A focused boutique firm with decades of experience litigating the largest and most important intellectual property and business disputes, Warren Kash Warren has secured landmark victories on behalf of clients from the largest technology platforms to small startups and family businesses.

“The firm has had an incredible first decade,” said Kash.“I'm thrilled to be a part of a growing organization, and I know the next decade will be even better.”

