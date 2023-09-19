At Night, Invaders Launch Missile Attack On Educational Institution In Kharkiv Region

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reported.

"According to the investigation, at night on September 19, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the village of Otradne, in the Kupiansk district. According to preliminary data, the strike was carried out by one S-300 missile launched from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. The Russian missile fell on the territory of the educational institution. Outbuildings were damaged," the statement said.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

As reported, on September 18, at about 11:00 p.m., the occupants struck three times at the Kholodna Hora district of Kharkiv. The shelling caused a fire in a non-residential building. There were no casualties. The type of missiles is being established. In addition, over 16 settlements in the region came under artillery fire over the past day.