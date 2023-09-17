Swiss Federal Railways Faces Criticism Over Controversial Wheelchair Tests

In videos obtained by Swiss public television, SRF, a man in a wheelchair tries to get into an FV Dosto. After several attempts and with great difficulty, the wheelchair makes it over the entry ledge. As soon as the man is in the entrance area of the train, he gets up and leaves the train on foot.

For the umbrella organisation of disabled people's organisations, it is unacceptable that people without impairments check whether a train is suitable for disabled people.

"People with a disability who sit in a wheelchair, unlike people without a disability, do not have certain physical abilities. For example, if the wheelchair is in danger of tipping backwards, they may not be able to simply tilt their upper body forward to keep their balance," says Caroline Hess-Klein, head of the Equality Department at Inclusion Handicap.

In addition, the wheelchairs seen in the videos are unsuitable for public transport travel. They are mainly used in hospitals and homes.

For the umbrella organisation of disabled people's organisations, it is therefore clear that the test results do not reflect the reality of individuals operating in wheelchairs.

When questioned by SRF, the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) said that the plastic dolls were primarily used for the tests. They stated that this is the only way to objectively and accurately determine how much strength people with disabilities need to be able to get on and off the train independently. The people seen in the videos supplemented the tests: "Here it was a matter of testing the entry and exit with variother body masses and generally getting a feeling for the question."

For Caroline Hess-Klein of Inclusion Handicap, this procedure shows a fundamental problem: "This means that the FOT, but also other authorities, have not yet understood that you cannot proceed without people with disabilities in order to clarify certain questions that essentially concern the effects on people with disabilities. Only they have certain experiences and insights that can contribute to clarification."

