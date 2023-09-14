Secure Network-Attached Storage For Embedded Computing On Military Aircraft Introduced By Curtiss-Wright

The high-speed recorder captures data at speeds of 450 megabytes per second via its 10 Gigabit Etheinterface and 1 Gigabit Etheinterface.

ASHBURN, Va. – The Curtiss-Wright Corp. Defense Solutions division in Ashburn, Va., is introducing the latest variant of the company's DTS1 Data Transport System family of network-attached storage devices.

The DTS1X brings a 10 Gigabit Etheinterface to applications that require the storage and protection of large amounts of data on manned military and commercial aircraft , unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned surface vessels USVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and intelligence surveillance reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft.

The high-speed recorder captures data at write speeds of 450 megabytes per second via its 10 Gigabit Etheinterface and 1 Gigabit Etheinterface.

The DTS1X protects sensitive data-at-rest with two layers of full-disk encryption in a compact single embedded computing device. The rugged network-attached storage device stores as much as 8 terabytes on a removable XRM memory cartridge that can be removed easily from one DTS1X and installed into any other DTS1X.

This can provide data transfer between one or more networks in separate locations, such as from ground to vehicle to ground, while providing rapid data offloading. The unit is designed to ensure secure high-speed data transfer and protection of data-at-rest without interruption or the compromise of system performance, with software full disk encryption and hardware full disk encryption.

The device measures 52.5 cubic inches and weighs 3.55 pounds. It supports industry-standard network-attached storage protocols including NFS, CIFS, FTP, TFTP, and HTTP, and runs on operating systems that include Linux, VxWorks, and Windows, and on microprocessors that include Power Architecture, Intel, and Arm.