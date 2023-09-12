Al Tamimi Downs Mosaad As Farag, Elias Cruise

Doha, Qatar: Home favourite Abdulla Mohamed Al Tamimi claimed his second straight-game victory, ousting Egypt's Omar Mosaad in 32 minutes to reach the third round of QTerminals Qatar Classic at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha yesterday.

The Qatar star overcame stiff challenge from World No.29 Mosaad in the opening game but he secured the next two games comfortably to register an impressive 12-10, 11-4, 11-5 win, a day after he dispatched Frenchman Lucas Serme with scores of 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 in his first major match on his return after surgery.

“I am truly delighted with this victory. It was a particularly challenging match, considering that my opponent is one of the world's finest squash players. Nonetheless, I managed to perform at a high level and secured the victory in three clean sets,” Al Tamimi said after defeating the 35-year-old former world No.3 Mosaad.



Egypt's World No.1 Ali Farag in action during his match against compatriot Mohamed Abouelghar.

Al Tamimi's next opponent will be the World No.8 Egyptian Tarek Momen, who advanced after overcoming Englishman Adrian Waller 3-1 (11-7, 5-11, 11-7, 11-9) in a thrilling contest yesterday.

Al Tamimi acknowledged that his match against Momen, a former finalist in Doha, will be tough. He highlighted the similarities between him and the former world champion, and noted he will foon deploying different tactics against Momen today.

The top ranked Qatar player also expressed his gratitude for the tremendsupport he received from his fans during the match, and stated that their encouragement served as a huge motivation towards his success upon return from injury layover.

Meanwhile, World No.1 and 2, Ali Farag and Diego Elias also advanced yesterday, winning their respective matches comfortably.

Top ranked Farag defeated his Egyptian compatriot Mohamed Abouelghar 3-0 (11-1, 11-5, 13-11) in 36 minutes, while Peruvian Elias overcame Auguste Dussourd of France 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-5) in 31 minutes.

Defending champion Mohamed ElShorbagy overcame a strong challenge by fellow Englishman Charlie Lee to secure a place in the pre-quarters with a 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-3) win. Former champion and 11th ranked Karim Abdel Gawad eliminated World No.6 Marwan ElShorbagy in straight games (11-9, 11-8, 12-10), while last year's runner-up Victor Crouin of France beat England's Patrick Rooney 3-1 (6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9) in an hour-long contest.



Welshman Joel Makin shocked two-time finalist and World No.5 Paul Coll of New Zealand 3-1 (11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 14-12) in the day's longest match (93 minutes) in one of the highlights on the third day.

“I'm still trying to be attacking. I clipped the top of the tin twice with what I felt was the right shot. I've done hours and hours and hours of hitting and you've got to commit to it and believe you're going to hit winners from those positions,” Markin said.

“If it's on my racket then I've got to take it on at this point in my career.”

On the women's side, top seed Nouran Gohar of Egypt spent just 26 minutes to overcome USA's Olivia Fiechter (3-0 11-5, 11-4, 11-4). She will take on USA's Amanda Sobhy in the quarter-final tomorrow. Sobhy beat Amina Orfi of Egypt 3-1 (11-3, 11-13, 11-9, 11-6) in yesterday's round three clash.

World No. 3 Hania El Hammamy also joined the quarter-final line-up by overcoming Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia 3-0: 13-11, 11-6, 11-6, while England's Georgina Kennedy beat countrywoman Sarah-Jane Perry 3-0 (11-7, 11-2, 11-5) in a one-sided affair to advance.