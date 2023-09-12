Osf Healthcare Increasing Access To Innovative Patient Care With Artificial Intelligence Diagnostic System

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Diagnostics, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostic healthcare company's flagship product, LumineticsCoreTM (formerly IDx-DR ), is increasing access to innovative care at OSF HealthCare for people living with diabetes. LumineticsCore is an FDA cleared, autonomAI platform to detect diabetic retinopathy during a patient visit by analyzing retinal images for signs of disease without the need for a specialist to interpret the images.

Digital Diagnostics brings high-quality AI diagnosis to the point-of-care for people living with diabetes.

Digital Diagnostics, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostic healthcare company's flagship product, LumineticsCoreTM (formerly IDx-DR), is increasing access to innovative care at OSF HealthCare for people living with diabetes

OSF HealthCare initially launched LumineticsCore at eight sites, which have been operating for a full year. Based on the successful integration of

LumineticsCore at the initial sites, OSF expanded the use of LumineticsCore to 24 additional sites that have now been operating for nine months. Using LumineticsCore, OSF HealthCare has been able to inform 25% of nearly 1,500 patients with diabetes, that they tested positive for diabetic retinopathy (DR). Without convenient access to the exam, many of those patients might not have been tested for DR, the leading cause of blindness for adults in the U.S.

Digital Diagnostics is committed to bringing high-quality AI diagnosis to the point-of-care, starting with the diabetic retinal exam to help prevent vision loss and blindness for people living with diabetes. "The positive impact our partnership with OSF HealthCare is having in the lives of patients is exactly in line with our mission," said Digital Diagnostics' Senior Vice President of Commercial, Sean Murnane. "Offering LumineticsCore to patients in a setting where they are already comfortable, coupled with the high-quality care offered at OSF, furthers our organizations' collective goal of improving patient outcomes."

"We are always seeking new ways to innovate and improve access to cutting-edge diagnostics for our patients so we can help them better manage their health conditions, including diabetes which impacts nearly 66,000 OSF patients," said Mark Meeker, DO, Vice President of Community Medicine for OSF HealthCare. "Working with Digital Diagnostics allowsto offer an expanded set of services to our patients, while empowering our clinicians to help their patients decrease disease progression through prevention, not just through treatment."

To learn more about the LumineticsCore exam, visit .

About Digital Diagnostics Inc.

Digital Diagnostics Inc. is a pioneering AI diagnostics company on a mission to transform the quality, accessibility, equity, and affordability of global health care through the application of technology in the medical diagnosis and treatment process. The company, originally founded by Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, a neuroscientist, practicing fellowship-trained retina specialist, and computer engineer, is led by him and co-founders John Bertrand and Seth Rainford.

Digital Diagnostics is paving the way for autonomand assistive AI technology that is free of bias to become a new standard of care, contributing to democratizing health care and closing care gaps. The company works closely with patient advocacy groups, provider organizations, regulators, and other quality of care and ethics-focused stakeholders to enable the adoption of health care AI. For more information and the latest news follow: .

OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare

is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare has 15 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access - with 2,084 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners throughout 150+ locations; has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. OSF OnCall, a digital health operating unit, was established in 2020 to improve patient experience, using digital tools for 24-7 communication, on-demand care, remote patient monitoring, and offers the largest hospital-at-home program in Illinois. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.

OSF Innovation is a collaborative network of different disciplines that designs bold, strategic solutions to advance the future of health care. Learn more at

osfinnovation .

SOURCE Digital Diagnostics