Ajman Tourism Organises 3Rd Edition Of Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition

AJMAN, 6th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) organised today the 3rd Edition of Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition, which will run from 6th to 10th September 2023 at Ajman China Mall.

A large number of dealers, exhibitors, and enthusiasts from GCC and variparts of the world are participating in the exhibition in addition to many local and resident dealers. The event includes displays of rare collectables, coins and stamps showcasing the rich history of the emirate and the region.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of ADTD, the exhibition's programme features a series of workshops, lectures, and a special auction of stamps and coins. The Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition honours the best collectables with a special jury which will select winners from varicategories.

.