Qatar, Saudi Officials Discuss Enhancing Coordination

Doha, Qatar: The third meeting of the Secretariat General of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council was held via video conference yesterday.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi headed the Qatari working group, while Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, H E Ambassador Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati headed the Saudi working group.

During the meeting, The two sides followed up on the outcomes of the second meeting of the heads of the General Secretariat work team and the work of the subcommittees of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council in line with the time plan for the Council's work and committees.