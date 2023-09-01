Kandahar's Shah Wali Kot District Lacks Adequate Health Services

Mirza Mohammad, a resident of Kajor area in upper Shah Wali Kot district, told Pajhwok Afghan News there was only one health center in their area operating in a rented house.

He said the lonely health center in their area could not cater to the needs of the population.

Hazrat Mohammad, another resident of the area, said:“The clinic is almost two hours away fromand it lacks medicines and other equipment patients need, so a standard clinic or hospital should be built for us.”

He added there should be a special clinic for mothers so that female patients could avoid going to the provincial center or other areas for treatment.

Meanwhile, Syed Ghulam, a resident of Khartot area of ​​Shah Wali Kot district, said:“The clinic in our area is far from us, there are very few health services for women, sometimes doctor is not available there, so we are forced to take our patients to the city.”

Public Health Department officials confirmed the lack of clinics in remote areas of the district and said they were in contact with partner institutions to increase health facilities.

Dr. Abdul Manan, spokesperson of the Public Health Department, said although 12 clinics existed in different areas of the district, most villages in Shah Wali Kot district were far from each other.

According to him, a new health center has been built in Kajor area of ​​the district which will be opened next week.

He added:“The demand for clinics is high and there is a need in Shah Wali Kot district as well, we are in contact with partner organizations, they are conducting surveys, they appoint mobile health teams wherever there is need, so the survey has not been completed so far when it is completed, where is there need, mobile health teams are sent there.”

The past long wars in the country have had a negative impact on the health sector besides other sectors and people in many areas do not have access to standard health services.

