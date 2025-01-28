Stampede At Maha Kumbh; 30 Women Injured Ahead Of Amrit Snan On Mauni Amavasya

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) A stampede-like situation unfolded on the morning of Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, resulting in around 30 women being as they made their way towards the Sangam for the Amrit Snan, one of the most significant rituals of the festival.

The incident occurred amidst the surge of millions of devotees gathering for the holy dip, prompting the Akharas to call off the event temporarily.

The chaos ensued about a kilometre away from the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, when barricades broke, causing panic among the crowd.

The crush of people led to several women fainting, and as they fell to the ground, a stampede-like situation emerged. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital located within the Maha Kumbh fairgrounds, while some of the more seriously injured were transferred to Bailey Hospital and Swaroop Rani Medical College for treatment.

Eyewitnesses described the harrowing scenes. Jay Prakash Swami, who witnessed the incident firsthand, shared, "She had gotten trapped under the crowd and couldn't get up. We were all stuck in the crowd. I was the first to get out, then I helped the children and my father and then my mother."

Vidhya Sahu, another eyewitness who had travelled from Belgavi, Karnataka, recounted, "We have come from Belgavi, Karnataka. We were just walking when people from behind pushed us and took us around. There was a pole in the opposite direction, and everyone got stuck near it."

Crowd Diversion Plan Implemented at Maha Kumbh and the entry of devotees was halted. Groups of devotees were stopped on the outskirts of the city.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya holds immense spiritual significance, especially this year due to the rare 'Triveni Yog' celestial alignment, which occurs only once every 144 years.

This alignment has added to the fervour and devotion of the millions who gathered for the ritual. Authorities have since tightened security measures and urged devotees to remain cautious.