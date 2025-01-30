Salah scores 7th place on English Premier League scorers list

(MENAFN) Liverpool’s winning with 4 over 1 for Ipswich Town on Saturday makes Mohamed Salah rise above Thierry Henry to be the seventh in in the English Premier League's all-time goalscoring list.



The league stated that “Salah scored his 19th goal of the season, the most of any player in 2024/25, and surpassing his total in the whole of last campaign (18 in 32 appearances). He netted his 176th goal in the competition overall – surpassing Thierry Henry’s tally (175)."



Salah, 32, is only one goal behind Frank Lampard, Chelsea legend, who scored 177 goals in the competition.



Since 2017, getting from Roma, the Egyptian forward has been playing with. Salah has claimed the first Premier League in 30 years of waiting for it. Also, he assisted the team to gain the UEFA Champions League crown in 2019.



Additionally, his existence made a significant effect regarding winning Liverpool's UEFA Super Cup.

