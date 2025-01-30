Australian privacy worries over spread of China’s DeepSeek

(MENAFN) Privacy worries were raised on Tuesday by the Australian Industry and Science Ed Husic over DeepSeek, the Chinese AI chatbot, advising people to be careful before putting it on their devices.



"I think people will naturally gravitate towards that. I think there’ll be parallels to what you’ve seen with discussion around TikTok that emerge around DeepSeek as well. I wouldn’t be surprised if that emerges," he stated.



The Australian minister declared previously to a news agency that China has been willing to lead AI industry in the world for the last 10 years. Also, he warned from downloading he Chinese chatpot.



“I would be very careful about that,” he stated.



The American leader Donald Trump declared on Monday that the surprising development of China’s AI app should be "a wakeup call for US technology firms.



DeepSeek resulted in raising concerns among top Western technology companies by presenting a more proficient and cost-effective substitute to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

MENAFN30012025000045015687ID1109146864