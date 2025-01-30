Secretary Rubio's Call With Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen
Date
1/30/2025 12:10:04 AM
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen today. Secretary Rubio underscored the importance of the U.S.-Finland bilateral relationship and Finland’s critical role in defending the NATO Alliance, particularly in the Arctic and the Baltic Sea. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Valtonen discussed ways to deepen economic ties, and our joint efforts and investments to boost our industries, including shipbuilding. Secretary Rubio expressed appreciation for Finland’s unwavering support for European security, including through its OSCE Chairpersonship in 2025.
MENAFN30012025004514009831ID1109146509
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.