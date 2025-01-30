Secretary Rubio's Call With Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Finnish Foreign Elina Valtonen today. Secretary Rubio underscored the importance of the U.S.-Finland bilateral relationship and Finland’s critical role in defending the Alliance, particularly in the Arctic and the Baltic Sea. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Valtonen discussed ways to deepen economic ties, and our joint efforts and investments to boost our industries, including shipbuilding. Secretary Rubio expressed appreciation for Finland’s unwavering support for European security, including through its OSCE Chairpersonship in 2025.