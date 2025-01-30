Turkey, Syria trade grows with new leadership

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Omer Bolat, the Turkish Trade announced for a news agency that Turkey-Syria trade starts the year with strong momentum with a raise of 35.5 percent year-on-year of Turkish out shipments to Syria to reach USD219 by Jan 25.



Bolat stressed that the new Syrian leadership is operating a "close cooperation" with Turkey, voicing optimism for growth in trade, investments in addition to reconstruction attempts.



The minister mentioned that there were no duties on crucial products like food and building materials through the Syrian revolution. Yet, on Jan 11th, the new leadership brought in new modifications in order to boost revenue. These modifications included revising 6,302 customs duties as part of a wider change to a unified customs legitimation.



“While customs duties on some items increased in northern Syria, others saw reductions. However, we have identified a disinformation campaign in certain reports falsely claiming that the new administration imposed higher duties on Turkish products compared to those from Arab countries,” Bolat stated.

